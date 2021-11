WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing girl was found after Burlington police asked the public for help.

Lilyana Halliday was last seen outside the Walgreens on Main Street with a friend on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wakefield Police Department.

Police reported that she was located shortly after 3 p.m.

Please disregard earlier message about the missing 15 year old female from Wakefield. She has been located.



Thank you — WakefieldMAPD (@WakefieldPD) November 10, 2021

