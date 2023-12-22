BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police said a 7-year-old girl was found safe Friday after she was put on the wrong transportation van at a local school.

Police in an initial post on social media near 5:15 p.m. asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Alicia Vitoria Goncalves Teixeira.

A police spokesperson in a subsequent statement confirmed Teixeira was soon found at a Boys & Girls Club location.

Brockton police said Teixeira had been last seen in the parking lot of Angelo Elementary School off North Main Street before she was “inadvertently placed on an unknown private transportation van.”

Police did not say how the mistake happened and did not provide any further information.

The Brockton Public Schools issued its own statement Friday, saying Teixeira “was found and is safe.”

“She boarded an incorrect bus that transported her to a local child care institution where she remained until reunited with her family,” the district said.

