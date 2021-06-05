GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Saturday afternoon announced that they had safely located the missing 12-year-old Gloucester girl.

Jayden Zagwyn had last been seen on Friday around 9 p.m., and is believed to have left home around that time. Police turned to the public on Saturday for help in their search for the girl.

No further information was immediately available.

