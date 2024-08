HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Good news for an animal sanctuary in Harvard – their missing goat has been found!

The Sowa Goat Sanctuary said the kid named Caleb was found in a neighbor’s barn.

Barn managers and volunteers helped bring Caleb back to the sanctuary.

The sanctuary said Caleb is shaken, but not hurt.

He is happily reunited with his brother, Joey.

