Missing Hanover man with dementia found dead

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover emergency officials say an 85-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.

Robert “Bob” Alexander, who suffered from dementia and was reported missing from his Dillingham Way home New Year’s Day, was found dead outside around 10 a.m., according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

His death does not appear to be suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

@HanoverPolice and @HanoverFire have been searching overnight for a missing 85 year-old man with dementia. He was found deceased outside this morning at approximately 10 am. Preliminarily, the death does not appear to be suspicious. Investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 1, 2020

