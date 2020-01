Hanover emergency officials have located an 85-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Robert “Bob” Alexander suffers from dementia and was reported missing from his Dillingham Way home New Year’s Day, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)