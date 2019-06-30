Missing hiker in California stayed near rocks to keep warm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a hiker who went missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles survived by wrapping himself with a jacket and towel and staying by warm rocks for heat.

Janet Henderson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue told KCBS-TV that Eugene Jo stayed alive for a week by getting close to the hot rocks at night and drinking water from a riverbed.

She says the 73-year-old heard rescuers’ voices on Saturday and yelled for help.

He was taken to a hospital and later released.

Jo’s daughter says the family can barely comprehend the extent of the miracle.

Jo went hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)