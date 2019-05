HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Holliston has been found dead in Milford, police say.

Robert Valli, 53, was last seen leaving his home about 10 a.m. Monday in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Holliston police say Valli was found dead Wednesday morning.

May 1, 2019: Please refer to updated media release. No other information is available this time. pic.twitter.com/8DbWI5G5Oc — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) May 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)