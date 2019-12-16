Missing hunter located in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were out in force in North Andover searching for a hiker that was reported missing Monday night.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene and a number of first responders combed the wooded area near Bradford Street with flashlights.

Massachusetts State Police were called in to assist.

The hunter was located in a tree a short time later. He was not injured and was able to walk out on his own.

No further information has been released.

