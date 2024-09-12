BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing 14-year-old from Hyde Park was located Thursday evening after a search, Boston police announced.

Police first asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Chinedum “Chi Chi” Tulloch after he was last seen near 2 p.m.

Police said Tulloch is nonverbal and asked anyone who saw him to contact authorities.

In an update near 8:30 p.m., police confirmed Tulloch had been found.

