BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing 14-year-old from Hyde Park was located Thursday evening after a search, Boston police announced. 

Police first asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Chinedum “Chi Chi” Tulloch after he was last seen near 2 p.m.

Police said Tulloch is nonverbal and asked anyone who saw him to contact authorities. 

In an update near 8:30 p.m., police confirmed Tulloch had been found.

