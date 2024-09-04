LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 37-year-old mother from Lawrence was found dead in Haverhill Tuesday after a multi-day search, officials announced.

A suspect was also taken into custody and is currently facing charges, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

“This was not the outcome that we were looking for, so we are sad for the loss,” said Lawrence Acting Police Chief Millix Bonilla at a press conference inside Lawrence Police Headquarters.

Flaz was reported missing on Saturday afternoon after she was last seen leaving her home on Broadway in Lawrence Saturday morning.

Tucker said police launched a “full court press” to find Flaz, using a state police helicopter and K9 units as part of their search.

After several days of searching, Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said law enforcement officials found Carol Flaz Tuesday afternoon in the area of Kenoza Lake.

“Unfortunately we have a sad ending to report,” Tucker said.

Tucker said officials met with Flaz’ family and told them she had died.

Tucker said 35-year-old Christian Montero, of Lawrence, was taken into custody. Currently charged with witness intimidation and misleading an investigation, Tucker said Montero may face a murder charge depending on the results of Flaz’s autopsy.

Officials said Montero was a neighbor of Flaz.

“The forensic evidence, the digital evidence that we have, the location of where the body was found have all led us to believe that we expect a murder charge coming within the next couple of days,” Tucker said.

Montero is expected to be arraigned on his initial charges on Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

Tucker said the case came together rapidly in the hours before officials found Flaz. He said the case remained “at the forefront” throughout the search, though, noting a “real team effort” involving state and local investigators.

Flaz had two young children.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)