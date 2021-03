LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old missing Lowell woman has been located.

Laura Buzawa was located Thursday morning, according to police.

They thanked everyone for sharing.

UPDATE: Laura Buzawa has been located. Thank you to everyone for sharing. LPD5 https://t.co/wnKEzTazmY — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) March 26, 2021

