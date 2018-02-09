Missing man, 10-month-old granddaughter found, Revere Police say

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Revere Police say a missing man and his 10-month-old granddaughter have been found safe.

Police say Nicolai Denisov went walking with his granddaughter at around 2:50 p.m. They were reported missing shortly thereafter.

Police say the pair was found on Jefferson Avenue in Everett.

The facts and circumstances surrounding Denisov’s brief disappearance with his granddaughter is not clear.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

RPD looking for your help. Last seen on Lantern rd. Officers currently in the area pic.twitter.com/Y8cbKVI6fX — Revere Police (@reverepolice) February 9, 2018

