Missing man and 10-month-old granddaughter from Revere found in Everett

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – A missing man and his 10-month-old granddaughter from Revere have been found safe.

Police said Nicolai Denisov went walking with his granddaughter in her stroller at around 2:50 p.m. They were reported missing shortly thereafter.

Police said the pair was found on Jefferson Avenue in Everett. Both were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and the baby returned home Friday night with her mother.

“I’m happy that everything is fine. I hope that it’s never going to happen again,” said the baby’s mother. She said Denisov is still in the hospital but thinks he will be OK.

The facts and circumstances surrounding Denisov’s brief disappearance with his granddaughter is not clear.

