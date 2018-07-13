Missing man found after extensive search near Crane Estate in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man reported missing early Friday morning in Ipswich was found about eight hours later after an extensive search near Crane Estate and Crane Beach in Ipswich, officials said.

Police received a report of a lost person about 4:30 a.m., prompting a massive search that involved boats, a helicopter, K9 dogs and officers on ATVs.

State and local police could be seen gathered at Crane Estate, scouring the 12,000-acre reservation.

The 35-year-old man was later found safe about 12 p.m. at his home in Beverley, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

Missing man in Ipswich was found at his home in Beverly #7News pic.twitter.com/rVN2KJfiCs — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 13, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)