BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who was reported missing was eventually found dead in his heavily damaged pickup truck down an embankment along Interstate 293 in Bedford, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police determined that the truck had drifted off the road and went down the embankment before striking a tree. The vehicle was found at about 11 a.m. Sunday near I-293 south at the off-ramp to Route 101 West.

Police were alerted that Christopher Brooks, 47, of Londonderry, was missing on Saturday night. They said Brooks suffered fatal injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and are asking for information for anyone who may have witnessed it.

