SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued from a Shrewsbury lake Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a missing man just before 8 a.m. An officer located the man struggling in the water, yelling for help.

Crews were able to pull the man closer to shore with a rope and a member of the Shrewsbury Fire Department’s dive team carried him to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital but there is no word on his condition.

The incident is under investigation.

