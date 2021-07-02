MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police on Friday evening announced that they had safely located the missing 12-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl.

Olivia Weber had last last seen around 6 a.m. Friday morning near the intersection of Somerville and Taylor streets. Police turned to the public on Friday for help in their search for the girl.

No further information was immediately available.

