MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 15-year-old girl from Mashpee has been found safe, the Mashpee Public Schools announced.

Aliyah Konton had been missing since Sunday. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the Mashpee Police Department warned she may be in danger.

Konton was the subject of an extensive search that continued into the day Wednesday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)