Missing Maynard woman, 86, spotted in New York, police say

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old Maynard woman who was reported missing on Saturday was spotted in New York early Monday morning, officials said.

Betty Thorndike was seen leaving a Speedway gas station on Bay Street in Staten Island around 3 a.m., surveillance images released by the New York Police Department indicated.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, denim capri pants, converse sneakers, and a thin gold necklace.

She is said to be operating a 2014 gray Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration “PL401.”

Thorndike recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth and suffers from memory impairment.

Anyone who sees Thorndike is urged to call 911 immediately.

