METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man who went missing in South Carolina earlier this month was found dead Monday, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina in connection to suspicious activity, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, a man’s body was discovered underneath a home, police said.

Authorities determined that the man was Stanley Kotowski, 60, of Methuen, who was reported missing on Aug. 16, according to police.

He was last seen when he walked barefoot out of his family’s rental home in Hilton Head. They had been on vacation on the island.

The local sheriff said Kotowski did not bring his phone or wallet with him.

His wife, Jackie Kotowski, said in an interview last week that her husband had insomnia and anxiety.

“And he started to get a little paranoid. He thought someone was chasing him,” she said in the interview.

Local authorities searched for Kotowski using drones, boats, helicopters, and canines.

Kotowski’s body was removed from underneath the residence at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is slated to conduct an autopsy Tuesday to determine Kotowski’s manner of death and confirm his identity.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)