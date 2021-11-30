(WHDH) — Human remains that were found in the woods in Minnesota over the weekend have been positively identified as those of a missing mother who had not been seen since late September, authorities said.

A search-and-rescue group with Christian Aid Ministries found the remains of 33-year-old Ashley Lynn Carlson on tribal land near the St. Croix State Forest in Ogema Township on Saturday morning, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlson, a mother of four from Wisconsin, was last seen near Hinckley, Minnesota, on Sept. 23, the Duluth News-Tribune reported. She did not have any personal belongings with her at the time of her disappearance, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

On Sept. 24, Carlson’s rental car was found partially submerged in Grace Lake in Pine County, the sheriff’s office said. A subsequent search of Carlson’s home in Burnett County was unsuccessful.

Between the time Carlson’s car and remains were found, 32 search warrants, more than 15 ground searches, at least seven drone searches, and two searches of Grace Lake were said to be conducted.

Carlson’s cause of death has not yet been announced.

There were no additional details immediately available.

