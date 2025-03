NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl from Natick who was missing for hours Monday night has been found safe and sound.

Police said she had last been seen leaving Wilson Middle School just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officials did not provide details as to where she was found.

