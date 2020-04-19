Missing New Hampshire woman located

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are thanking the public for their help as they searched for a missing woman in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said Tyna Breglia was located and is safe after they received several tips from the public.

Breglia, 41, had been missing since April 13 and was last seen in Keene before she was located on Sunday, according to police.

