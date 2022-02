NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, police said.

Liborio Cordero, 60, had been last seen at his home in the Watertown Street area on Wednesday, according to Newton police.

Police announced late Thursday night that Cordero was “located safe.”

No additional details were available.

