Missing nonverbal man with autism found safe in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A nonverbal man with autism who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe in Fairhaven on Thursday morning, officials said.

A woman spotted Kenneth Parks, 72, of New Bedford, sitting in a car in the area of Chestnut Street just before 12 p.m., according to Fairhaven Police Chief Michael J. Myers. She then flagged down two officers who were passing by on bicycles.

Parks has since been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police say Parks got separated from a group of people in Cushman Park, prompting the activation of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit.

No additional details were available.

