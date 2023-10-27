PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A priceless pendant lost on a local soccer field has been found.

Family members said 10-year-old Connor Datri lost the heart-shaped gold pendant containing his mother’s ashes while playing soccer in Plymouth last week.

Datri’s grandmother took to Facebook to ask the community for help and many locals ultimately joined in the search.

The pendant was found on Thursday of this week by a man who owns a small business that looks for lost items.

