BOSTON (WHDH) - A person who had not been seen in weeks has been safely located, Boston police said.

Milvia Rojas had last been seen in the Longwood medical area on the evening of Jan. 20, according to the Boston Police Department.

They announced Thursday that Rojas had been found safe.

No additional information was immediately released.

