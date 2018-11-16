Missing person in Narragansett Bay found safe

A missing man crews were searching for Friday night in Narragansett Bay was safely located at his home, officials say.

Crews responded after a 14-foot skiff was found unmanned and running about 1.3 nautical miles south of Coggeshall Ledge, according to a post on the Coast Guard’s Twitter page.

The Coast Guard said it would like to remind mariners to double check their lines and make sure their vessel is secured before leaving it.

