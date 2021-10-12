DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy animal shelter owner is being credited with reuniting an owner with their pit bull puppy who was stolen during a house break in Dedham on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported house break-in on Bussey Street around 8:20 p.m. learned that the resident of the home had left for a short period of time but when they returned, they noticed signs of forced entry in the rear of the house, according to Dedham police.

Officers determined that several items had been stolen from the home including jewelry, cash, footwear, documents, and a 2015 Honda CRF450R dirt bike with a dual exhaust, pro taper rear sprocket, Renthal bars, and red and black grips, police said.

In addition to an 8-week-old female pitbull puppy was also reportedly stolen.

The puppy was described as brindle in color with a white chest and a small amount of white on her snout and back left paw with brown eyes.

After hearing the description, the owner told 7NEWS he contacted Dedham police. He told investigators the dog was found wandering the streets in Quincy on Sunday night.

Anyone with information related to where the missing property may be or who may have any additional information about the break-in is asked to call Det. Gonski at 781-326-1212.

The dog has been found! We have the reunion tonight. The dog was found wandering the streets of Quincy. @7News https://t.co/6bsw4wojmt — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) October 12, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)