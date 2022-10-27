RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI has joined the search for the missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham whose loved ones believe she may have been lured from her home by someone online

Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.

An investigation has indicated Colleen may have traveled about 100 miles away from home, which could include Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt.

Weaver is described as being 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds, with red/pink hair and a pierced nose. She was likely wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings when she went missing.

The FBI has joined the search for the teen as police examine a laptop she used to see if she was planning to meet up with someone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717 or call 911.

A vigil for Colleen will be held at a local church on Thusday at 6 p.m.

