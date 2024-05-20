BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing 3-year-old boy from Roxbury has been found safe, Boston police announced Wednesday.

Police first asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Joshua Jones on Monday after his mother was supposed to surrender him to the Department of Children and Families, but failed to do so.

Jones and his mother, Shalimar Harris, had been last seen on May 15 in Boston, according to police.

Police did not share any additional information with their update on Wednesday.

