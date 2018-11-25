Share Share: November 25, 2018 November 26, 2018 Missing Roxbury teen found safe 7 News WHDH ROYALSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are thanking community members who helped locate a missing 14-year-old boy. Sherron Allen, of Roxbury, was found safe Monday. MISSING PERSON ALERT UPDATE: The Boston Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in safely locating Sherron Allen, 14, of Roxbury.https://t.co/cC50xULf8k pic.twitter.com/0UnNcRbZQY — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 26, 2018(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) Trending 7Weather: More Rain, Wind, Coastal Flooding Police: Man charged with killing, decapitating goose he was going to eat for Thanksgiving 19-year-old accused of hosting underage drinking party at NH hotel Former students sue college that abruptly closed More Trending Stories… Trending 7Weather: More Rain, Wind, Coastal Flooding Police: Man charged with killing, decapitating goose he was going to eat for Thanksgiving 19-year-old accused of hosting underage drinking party at NH hotel Former students sue college that abruptly closed More Trending Stories… This Week's Circulars