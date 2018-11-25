Missing Roxbury teen found safe

MISSING PERSON ALERT UPDATE: The Boston Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in safely locating Sherron Allen, 14, of Roxbury.https://t.co/cC50xULf8k pic.twitter.com/0UnNcRbZQY

— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)