Missing search and rescue dog found

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island State Police search and rescue dog that had gone missing from her handler’s yard has been found unharmed.

The dog named Ruby ran off near Goddard Memorial State Park near the Warwick-East Greenwich line Monday.

Col. Ann Assumpico says the Australian shepherd and border collie mix was found in the same general area at about 1 a.m. Tuesday barking at someone’s house, prompting the resident to contact police.

Her handler, Trooper Daniel O’Neil, responded to the home and retrieved Ruby. The dog shows no signs of dehydration or hypothermia.

State police said due to the circumstances, neither O’Neil nor Ruby will be reprimanded.

Ruby was recognized by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards for leading rescuers to an unconscious teen in the woods of Glocester last year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)