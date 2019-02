SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man reported missing Monday has been found safe, police say.

Mark Babbitt, 72, was located Monday night about 10:10 p.m.

Please cancel the #SilverAlert, The missing man has been found. https://t.co/9AkgFcDgTr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)