Missing Spencer woman found in woods near home following 10-hour search

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Spencer woman was found in the woods near her home on Monday following a 10-hour search, officials said.

Jeanette D. St. Peter, 65, went for a walk in the woods near Main Street on Saturday afternoon and did not return, according to the Spencer Police Department.

St. Peter was found crouched in a kneeling position less than a mile from her home, police said. She was conscious but clearly suffering from the elements.

Rescue crews used a utility task vehicle to carry St. Peter out of the woods. She was then taken to an area hospital.

Massachusetts State Police and CEMLEC K9 teams assisted local authorities with the search.

No additional details were immediately available.

