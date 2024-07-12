SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 4-year-old girl who was the subject of an extensive search in Sutton Thursday was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool, officials announced.

Sutton police first asked for the public’s help in a post on Facebook near 5:30 p.m., saying they were searching for the girl, named Eva, in the area of Peachtree Drive.

In an update near 10 a.m. Friday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said police started their search near 3:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call saying Eva went missing from her home. The DA’s office said authorities found her “a short time later.”

Sutton police said Eva was living with autism.

Police said there was a “heavy police and fire presence” related to the search and urged anyone who saw Eva to call 911.

The Sutton Police Department shared a new statement shortly after the announcement from the DA’s office, saying “The past 12 hours have been incredibly difficult for one of our families in town and our team of first responders.”

Police said “there are no words” to ease the heartache residents are feeling.

“We are so incredibly sorry,” police said.

No further information was immediately available.

