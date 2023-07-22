HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was found dead in Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton Saturday morning following a multi-organizational search effort when he did not return to the Sandy Beach shore Friday night, officials said.

Officers said a friend swimming with the missing man called 911 around 8 p.m. when he returned to shore alone from a swim in Lake Maspenock. Police said the swimmers went beyond the safe-swimming zone buoys and ventured further into the lake.

Using sonar-equipped rescue boats, Hopkinton fire and other departments searched the lake until midnight Friday and then suspended the efforts due to storms and limited visibility.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, crews discovered the missing swimmer in 12 feet of water and about 90 feet from the shoreline.

The identity of the swimmer was not released, and the cause of death is under investigation.

