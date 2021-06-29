SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) – A missing swimmer who was pulled from the water off Scituate on Tuesday afternoon has been pronounced dead, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man who didn’t resurface after entering the water near the Edward Foster Bridge around 3 p.m. called in boats and a dive team in an effort to locate the swimmer, according to the Coast Guard.

Divers pulled the man, who is about 18 to 20-years-old, from the water about an hour later, the Coast Guard said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The bridge is a popular swimming hole and witnesses said the man was doing some landscaping nearby. Despite expressing concerns about the current, witnesses said the man jumped in the water to cool off.

When he did not immediately, surface, his coworker jumped in after him. He also needed to be hospitalized though his condition has not been released.

Authorities are urging people not to jump off the bridge due to the level of danger involved.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)