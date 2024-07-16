TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Taunton woman who had been missing for several weeks has been found safe, Taunton police announced.

Police first asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Amanda Brown after she was last seen in early June.

In an update near 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, police confirmed she had been located.

“The Taunton Police Department would like to thank those who have assisted in locating the woman,” police said.

Police did not provide any further information about the situation.

