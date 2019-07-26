Missing teenage hiker found safe

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a missing teenage hiker has been found safe.

Authorities say 15-year-old Shmuel Rabinowitz, of Montreal, was escorted out of the woods on Thursday.

He had disappeared while hiking the Appalachian Trail with a large group of friends near the Cooper Lodge in Killington. Friends reported him missing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Search crews learned Thursday evening that he had encountered other hikers and used their cellphone to contact relatives. They were able to locate him and escort him out of the woods uninjured.

