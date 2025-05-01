WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have found a Westboro teenager outside of town after he was reported missing this week.

Geovanny Isales, 18, was last seen leaving the YMCA in Westboro on Wednesday, according to the Westboro Police Department. Police said they were “very concerned for his mental health and well-being.”

Local and state police searched the area of Smith Parkway and Otis Street by ground and air. He was found outside of Westboro, police said.

“At this time, we are working closely with outside law enforcement agencies to ensure Geovanny’s well-being and to facilitate contact with him,” police said in a statement.

