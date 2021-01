TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager who had went missing in Tewksbury has been found, police said.

Stacy Linksey, 15, was reported missing from her home.

Police announced around 12:15 a.m. Monday that she had been located.

UPDATE: Stacy has been located. Thank you for all the shares. https://t.co/ZOdvJGyIGN — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) January 25, 2021

