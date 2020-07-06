Share Share: July 6, 2020 July 6, 2020 Missing Tewksbury teen found safe Brynne Connolly TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing teenager has been found safe, Tewksbury police said Monday night. Shane Brooke, 15, had been missing since July 4 at 3 p.m. Brooke was returned to his family and no further information was released. ***Update*** Shane Brooke has been safely located and is now home with his family pic.twitter.com/oRKuFd66ry — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) July 6, 2020(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) Trending 7Weather: Less Muggy and Seasonable New Mass. law sets in motion mail-in, early voting options Animal hospital reports alarming increase in ‘puppy killer’ cases amid COVID-19 pandemic China’s Inner Mongolia region reports bubonic plague case DA: 18-year-old killed uncle, injured aunt in stabbing at home in Western Mass. Coronavirus can float in air, WHO and CDC should tell people that, experts say Important information for DISH customers Click here for more coronavirus coverage Trending 7Weather: Less Muggy and Seasonable New Mass. law sets in motion mail-in, early voting options Animal hospital reports alarming increase in ‘puppy killer’ cases amid COVID-19 pandemic China’s Inner Mongolia region reports bubonic plague case DA: 18-year-old killed uncle, injured aunt in stabbing at home in Western Mass. Coronavirus can float in air, WHO and CDC should tell people that, experts say Important information for DISH customers Click here for more coronavirus coverage This Week's Circulars Daily news to your inbox Search for: See a sample newsletter