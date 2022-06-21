WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: The child has been found safe, officials said.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Waltham boy, officials said Tuesday.
Police said Nizayis Pagan, 11, was last seen on Dale Street at 6 p.m. He is described as a 5 foot 3 inch 130-pound Black male with curly hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 781-314-3600.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)