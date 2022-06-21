WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: The child has been found safe, officials said.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Waltham boy, officials said Tuesday.

Police said Nizayis Pagan, 11, was last seen on Dale Street at 6 p.m. He is described as a 5 foot 3 inch 130-pound Black male with curly hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-314-3600.

🚨 MISSING PERSON ALERT FROM @WalthamMAPolice: Missing 11yo, Nizayis Pagan (DOB 11/30/10), 5'3, 130lbs black male wearing white shirt w/ rainbow lettering "kind to all", black pants, curly hair, brown eyes – last seen from 130 Dale St apprx 6pm. If seen, please call 781-314-3600. — City Of Waltham (@CityofWaltham) June 22, 2022

