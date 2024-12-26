BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who had been reported missing has been founded dead in Wenham Lake in Beverly, officials announced Wednesday.

Owen Kasozi, 30, of Danvers, was last seen entering the J.C. Phillips Nature Preserve in Beverly around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. When she didn’t return, emergency crews searched the area for her, including the MSP Airwing Unit.

Her dog was found later in the night in Topsfield.

Authorities suspect Kasozi fell into the freezing lake and was unable to pull herself out.

No foul play is suspected, though the official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In a statement, Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur said, “On behalf of the Beverly Police Department, I would like to pass along our sincere condolences to the family of Owen Kasozi. I would also like to thank all the first responders for being able to give the family some degree of closure in the wake of this difficult search process.”

