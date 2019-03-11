Missing woman last seen outside House of Blues found in Malden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing woman who was last seen outside of the House of Blues near Fenway Park on Sunday night was found safe in Malden early Monday morning, officials said.

Several officers converged on Lansdowne Street after midnight in an effort to track down 19-year-old Rebecca McCarthy, according to the Boston Police Department.

Mccarthy, who had been missing since about 7:20 p.m., was found hours later. She has since been reunited with her family.

Police did not detail the nature of her brief disappearance.

Lansdowne Street was blocked off as investigators frantically combed for evidence.

Additional details were not immediately available.

GREAT UPDATE: @bostonpolice say McCarthy has been found safe, heading home with family. https://t.co/p1RJyq8rjc — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 11, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)