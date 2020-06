ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing woman who had not been seen for days has been found safe, Attleboro police said.

Cassandra Barber, 23, had last been seen by her family on Sunday, according to the police.

She was reported safely located at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)