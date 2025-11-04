WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police confirmed they’ve found the body of Joanna Brown who was reported missing by her family on Sunday.

Officials say Brown was found inside a car parked in an apartment complex parking lot in Worcester.

The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)