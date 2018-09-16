Missing Yarmouth man found in NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A reported missing from Yarmouth was found on Sunday.

Police say Jack T. Ahlin, 94, was located in Hampton, New Hampshire after his vehicle broke down.

Ahlin is being evaluated at a local hospital, according to police.

A tow truck responded and family was notified.

Prior to finding the man, police say he was last seen in Barnstable Village at the Cape Cod Art Association on Friday afternoon.

Police enlisted help from the public to find Ahlin.

